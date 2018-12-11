Lift your Christmas spirits this week with 8 events in Middle Georgia

With Christmas coming up, several events around Middle Georgia are happening to celebrate the holiday.
Although not all of these involve Christmas, there are plenty of activities to stay occupied through the holiday season.
Here are a few events happening in the next week.
MCoE Band Holiday Concert
On Dec. 12, the MCoE Band will be performing their annual concert, “Tis the Season,” at the Grand Opera House at 7 p.m. The concert is free, and tickets are available at the Grand Opera House or at the Robins Air Force Base Public Affairs Office.
For more information about the concert, visit the Grand Opera House’s website.
Christmas Gala at Hay House
The Christmas Gala at the Hay House will be held on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $30, and Theatre Macon will be performing “A Christmas Cabaret.”
For more information, visit the Hay House’s website.
O’Tis the Season
The Otis Redding Foundation is also hosting its Inaugural Fundraising Concert, O’Tis the Season, on Dec. 13 at the Hargray Capitol Theatre.
Artists include Chuck Leavell, Jasmine Habersham, the Otis Camp Allstars, the DREAM Choir and more, and they will be singing holiday music as well as Otis Redding classics.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit the Hargray Capitol Theatre’s website.
Christmas with R. Cornelius Spencer and Friends
The Douglass Theater presents Christmas with R. Cornelius Spencer and Friends on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, and pianist Christmas with R. Cornelius Spencer will be performing along with Darius Paulk, Hasmine Habersham, Aaron Rhodes, Hasmine Howard, Steve Moretti and Ken Trimmins.
For more information, visit the Douglass Theater’s website.
Christmas in Downtown
Dec. 15 is a busy day with several events happening, including Christmas in Downtown. The festival begins at Rosa Parks Square at 2 p.m., and there will be free hot chocolate, photos with Santa, Christmas music, craft beer and snow, according to the Facebook event.
The Holiday Market with local vendors will be open until 6 p.m., and the First Street merchants will have multiple activities including making Christmas cards and letters to Santa.
After the festival ends at 6 p.m., the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza begins on Poplar Street.
For more information about the day of activities, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Classic War Movies
For the war movie enthusiasts, the Museum of Aviation Foundation will host its last movie in its Classic War Movies series on Dec. 15. The free movie that will play in the Scott Theater Auditorium in the Eagle Building is “12 O’Clock High,” and it will start at 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Museum of Aviation’s website.
A Christmas Carol
The Grand Opera House will present “A Christmas Carol” performed by the Nebraska Theatre Caravan at 3:00 p.m. The tickets cost between $35 and $40.
For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit the Grand Opera House’s website.
Christmas at the Ballpark
The Macon Bacon will be hosting Christmas at the Ballpark on Dec. 15 starting at 5 p.m. at Luther Williams Field. The event is free, but they are asking for items to be donated for the Rescue Mission and other local charities.
The original “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” will be screened. Other activities at the event include photos with Santa, free hot chocolate and popcorn, and make-your-own ornaments.
For the full donation list and more information, visit the Macon Bacon Facebook page.
