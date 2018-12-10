Ocmulgee River flooding closes Macon-Bibb landfill, parks and trails

The sun is expected to return Tuesday but recent rains have left a muddy mess in parts of Macon.
The Walker Road landfill is closed to commercial vendors until operating conditions improve, according to a news release from Macon-Bibb County.
Residents can still bring solid waste and leave it at the transfer station, but the landfill will be closed until roads dry out.
As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, the Ocmulgee River was at 21.38 feet, which is 3.38 feet over flood stage of 18 feet.
The river is not expected to drop below flood stage until Thursday, according to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service of the National Weather Service. Forecasts are subject to change but the river was expected to begin receding by Tuesday.
Those living in flood prone areas are encouraged to monitor river levels.
Parts of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail are under water and the trail is closed east of the foot bridge near Spring Street.
At Amerson River Park, the boat launch and takeout are closed. The unpaved trail around the pond also is closed due to the river level.
Two years ago, the river crested at 27.77 feet in late December which left mountains of mud behind on the park trails.
The Macon-Bibb County Parks & Beautification Department will monitor conditions and reopen the affected sections when possible.
The National Weather Service recorded 1.64 inches of rain at Middle Georgia Regional Airport between Saturday afternoon and early Monday.
