Shout out: We have a Chris Traeger in Macon along with others who have received awards

Macon has its very own Chris Traeger from the popular television series “Parks and Recreation.”
Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for public affairs the Macon-Bibb County government, was recognized on the Chris Traeger List as a top 100 influencers in local government, according to the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) website. The ELGL publishes the list each year.
“It’s a fun award from a fun organization that is trying to get more people interested in local government,” Floore said.
This was his third consecutive year being on the list, and he was number 75, he said.
“While it’s fun to be on the list itself, it’s an honor to be nominated and voted on by local government leaders from across the country,” he said.
Miss Cherry Blossom Pageant
The 2019 Cherry Blossom Court was announced after the Miss Cherry Blossom Macon Pageant.
Michaela Heide won Miss Cherry Blossom Macon, and the Cherry Blossom Princesses are Lyndsay Adryanna Richardson and Sylandi Brown.
Little Miss is Ahmarah’El Hubbard, and Little Mr. is Brayden Hopper.
Hubbard’s mother, Tranieka Jenkins, said Hubbard is the “girliest little girl I’ve ever met.” She said Hubbard likes playing dress up, gymnastics and dancing.
“It just totally boosted her ego,” Jenkins said with a laugh. “I think all of the little girls had fun.”
Hubbard was overjoyed when she won and wore her sash and crown for the rest of the day, Jenkins said.
“I just feel so happy and so proud of myself,” Hubbard said.
Patrick Topping
Patrick Topping, with the Macon Economic Development Commission and Topping Economic Development Consulting, received the 2018 Rip Wiley Award for Professional Excellence by the Georgia Economic Developers Association on Nov. 26, according to a press release.
The award was presented at the GEDA’s annual awards luncheon, and he was “recognized for his professionalism, integrity, leadership, commitment and contributions to the profession,” according to the release.
Topping is a Certified Economic Developer whose organization has been recognized as the top economic development agency in the southeast, according to the release.
Tanzy Kilcrease
Tanzy Kilcrease, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning for the Bibb County School District, has been named one of two finalist in the 2019 Women in School Leadership Award presented by The School Superintendents Association, according to a press release.
The award is presented to women in the field of education in different categories. Kilcrease was named a finalist in the category Central Office/Principal Award, according to the release.
“This award showcases these exceptional educators and applauds the outstanding work they’re doing,” Daniel Domenech, AASA’s executive director, said in the release.
M&R Marketing
M&R Marketing Group was named Small Business of the Year by the Macon Economic Development Commission on Nov. 26, according to a press release.
“It’s an honor to be named Small Business of the Year, especially as we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of M&R Marketing,” Matthew Michael said in the release. “This award speaks volumes to our creative, hard-working team that’s committed to investing in Macon and seeing businesses thrive.”
