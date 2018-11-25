Murder suspect caught in Macon

A man wanted in Miami on a murder charge was arrested in Macon on Sunday.
Fred Erick Saint-Phard, 27, of Pembroke, Ga., was arrested at about 8 a.m. after deputies found him on Pansy Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Deputies were attempting to locate a stolen vehicle, the release stated, when they came across Saint-Phard and discovered he was wanted on a murder charge in Miami.
He was taken to the Bibb County jail and will be transported to Miami once the extradition process is completed.
