Middle Georgia businesses offer sales, discounts for Small Business Saturday

While many shoppers focus on Black Friday deals at the large department stores, there are local spots around Macon offering deals for another retail holiday this week.
Small Business Saturday is set for the day after Black Friday, one of the largest shopping days of the year. Small Business Saturday is a chance for people to shop at the mom and pop stores that are locally owned and operated.
For Shane Buerster, founder of Z-Beans coffee, this is a chance for his business to participate in its first ever Small Business Saturday. It gives locals the chance to support people in their own community as opposed to the larger corporations, he said.
“I think the premise of Small Business Saturday and supporting your local community is an important concept,” he said. “There is a face behind every business that you see.”
Truth be Told Art-Warner Robins Area is preparing for a sale of its own. Lindsey Hopkins, the Warner Robins instructor, said this is a chance for her to sell the paintings she creates throughout the year.
“I do a painting myself as I am demonstrating, so they kind of add up as the year goes on,” Hopkins said. “Our Small Business Saturday sale allows us to sell them at a one time a year (at a) kind of low price.”
The paintings are generally done at in-home parties where the host selects the print from the hundreds of choices on the Truth Be Told website. Hopkins then demonstrates how to paint the design and the attendees of the party get to go home with their own version. The paintings typically cost between $30-$40 depending on the size.
For both Buerster and Hopkins, the sales are a chance for them to give back to the locals who support them throughout the year and potentially reach new customers.
“We want to be something that is comfortable for everyone. That is exactly what Small Business Saturday is all about in my mind,” Buerster said. “It is getting folks together from the local community everyone supporting everybody.”
Here are some of the Small Business Saturday specials from around Middle Georgia:
Z-Beans coffee is offering 10 percent off all coffees. The shop located in Mercer Village on Montpelier Ave. will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Truth Be Told Art is having a Facebook sale. All paintings are $20 with $8 shipping for one and $4 for any additional. Local pick-up is available for those in the Middle Georgia area.
Macon Monogramming is offering 40 percent off of all of its in-store Christmas merchandise, 25 percent off of the rest of the store and $8 for standard, walk-in monograms. The sale will last from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The store is located at 5070 Forsyth Rd. in suite D.
7th Street Salvage will be hosting the Holiday Market event at 230 7th Street from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The event will feature a guest appearance by Santa Claus from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. where you can bring your camera and take pictures with him. The photos are free but owners ask you make a donation to charity like Furever Animal Rescue, Loaves and Fishes and the Crises or the Domestic Hotline.
Vendors at the Holiday Market include The Dancing Pear, Mama Hawk Draws, Red Balloon Baking Co., Georgia Artisan, Our Favorite Things, The Welcome Home Boutique, Macon Mercantile 314, Miss Molly Cottage, Treats N Snoozin, Cottonwood Collections, Vintage Junktion, AccessorWise, Red Clay Creations, Plum and Senna Designs, Tea Party Time Catering, A Touch of Glass Wreaths and Home Decor, Hartstudio, Jardin Art & Design, R&K Apiaries, Kim Lones and Dale Watts.
Virginia Hardwood Floors is offering 30 percent off including installs, sand and finish as well as tile work. The deal runs through Jan. 1. You can reach them on Facebook or at 478-250-5235.
Karsten and Denson Hardware at 2323 Ingleside Ave. will be a part of the Small Business Saturday festivities. The store will be offering 20 percent off of gift cards.
Dani-Rae and Company will also be having a Small Business Saturday sale at the 2314 Ingleside Ave location. The deals include 15 percent off clothes and 30 percent off of jewelry.
Gottwals Books is offering deals at all four of their Middle Georgia locations, including an interactive “passport” offer. Customers can pick up a passport and get a prize based on how many stores they visit (limit one giveaway at each level per family).
For visiting two locations, customers receive a token for a free book (priced up to $10). Three locations gets you a Gottwals t-shirt and a Taza Chocolate. If you visit four locations you will receive a $20 gift card.
At Travis Jean Emporium at 522 Cherry St. in downtown Macon, they are offering a mix and match sale. You can buy four items and get a fifth item of equal or lesser value free.
Comments