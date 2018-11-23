Mercer student gets national recognition and 3 other shout-outs around Middle Georgia

Each week the Telegraph will compile a list of “shout-outs,” awards or accomplishments found in our community or submitted by readers. If you’d like to submit your own shout-out, please email Jenna Eason (jeason@macon.com) with details about the accomplishment and your contact information.
A book written by a junior at Mercer University has been named one of Barnes & Noble’s “50 Most Anticipated Young Adult Fantasy Novels of 2018” and “Most Anticipated LGBTQAP Books of 2018.”
Elizabeth Tammi’s book, “Outrun the Wind” is set to debut Nov. 27.
“Being recognized in those lists definitely was a huge comfort, and I loved getting to share that with my friends and followers,” Tammi said in a press release. “Knowing that Barnes & Noble, you know, the biggest book distributor in America, knew about my book definitely felt like a big victory.”
Tammi said “Outrun the Wind” is a sapphic reimagining of the story of Atalanta from Greek Mythology that she began writing after reading the story and being frustrated with the ending.
The book will be available online and in stores at its launch date, and Tammi said the Barnes & Noble store at the Shoppes at River Crossing said they will have the book in stock as well.
Although Tammi said it was difficult to write a book while in college, she appreciates all of the support she has received.
“I am just very thankful to Mercer for supporting me through all of this,” she said. “I’m very lucky to go to a school that values creativity.”
The Historic Macon Foundation
The Historic Macon Foundation (HMF) received The National Trust for Historic Preservation Trustees’ Award for Organizational Excellence on Nov. 15, according to the group’s Facebook page. The award was presented at the 2018 Past Forward National Preservation Conference in San Francisco, and HMF was one of nine organizations to receive an award from the National Trust, according to the press release.
“Receiving this award today demonstrates our success at implementing our mission and our national reputation in historic preservation,” the Facebook post read.
The award recognized HMF for its work in Macon for more than five decades including the way in which HMF restores and sells around 10 properties per year, its “Fading Five” list and its neighborhood revitalization efforts, according to the release.
“Historic Macon Foundation is a national innovator in how to promote preservation as an inclusive community-building and economic development strategy,” said Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in the release.
The Medical Center, Navicent Health
The Medical Center, Navicent Health (MCNH) has been recognized as a 2019 Top 100 Hospital for Patient Safety by CareChex, an information service of Quantros, Inc., according to a press release.
“To be recognized among CareChex’ Top 100 Hospital is indeed an honor, and a testament to the world-class care provided at Navicent Health,” said Reg Gilbreath, MD, chief systems of care integration officer for Navicent Health, in the release.
The hospital ranked as a Top 100 hospital in the nation in cardiac care, heart failure treatment, neurological care, pulmonary care, stroke care and trauma care.
MCNH was also ranked in the top 10 percent of hospitals in overall medical care and pneumonia care, according to the release.
Benjamin Trofemuk
Benjamin Trofemuk, 16, was named as one of 20 Community Spark Awards winners for his efforts to improve the Macon community through service, according to the press release.
“It takes a special person to recognize at a young age that they have the power to make the world a better place,” said Susan Sachatello, senior vice president of TruStage, in a release. “The Community Spark Awards allow us to shine a spotlight on inspiring young leaders such as Benjamin who is helping his community build a brighter future.”
The Community Spark Awards are presented to young people who go to great lengths to better their communities through volunteering and community service, the release said.
Trofemuk raised money to provide new school uniforms for an entire 3rd grade class at L. H. Williams Elementary School, and he helped organize a Science Field Day for 5th graders at Sonny Carter Elementary School. He also visited assisted living centers and nursing homes with a friend to deliver “old time candy” at “old time prices” from a vintage candy cart, according to the release.
