Milledgeville mom, teen daughter killed in head-on collision in Jones County

A mother and daughter were killed in a head-on crash on Ga. 49 in Jones County on Tuesday night, while a third person was airlifted to a Macon hospital.
Jennifer Hammack of Milledgeville and her 16-year-old daughter, Erica Luca, died at the scene of the 5:23 p.m. crash on Ga. 49 near the Jones and Baldwin county line, said Jones County sheriff’s investigator John Simmons.
They were in a 2014 Hyundai Azera southbound that was hit head-on by a northbound 1997 Ford F-150 that had crossed the center line, Simmons said. The driver of the Ford pickup was in stable condition Wednesday at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
It was not immediately known why the pickup driver crossed over the center line, nearly striking a 2016 Honda Civic before crashing into the Hyundai, Simmons said.
The driver of the Honda ran off the road to avoid being hit, Simmons said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Comments