Where to get a hot meal or volunteer to help for Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, many residents around Middle Georgia are finalizing plans for the week. But there are those who have nowhere to go for a hot meal.
Thankfully, there are resources are to help — and ones you can help — make this a great Thanksgiving. Here are some options from around Middle Georgia.
Those in need
For those who need a Thanksgiving meal, visit one or more of the locations listed below for a free meal.
The meals are offered over multiple days to make sure those in need have something to eat not just on Thanksgiving, but on other days that regular business hours may be impacted by the holiday.
Metro Power
Where: 444 Plum St.
When: Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
Where: 774 Hazel Street
When: Thursday
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army
Where: 1955 Broadway
When: Friday
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Those who want to help:
These organizations are looking for volunteers to help serve those in need. Volunteers can sign up at one or at all three locations if spots are available.
Metro Power
Where: 444 Plum St.
When: Wednesday
Time: 11:30 a.m.
How to volunteer: Contact the organization at (478)-746-8572 to sign up.
Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
Where: 774 Hazel Street
When: Thursday
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m
How to volunteer: Contact the organization at (478)-746-8572 to sign up.
The Salvation Army
Where: 1955 Broadway
When: Friday
Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
How to volunteer: Contact the organization at (478)-746-8572 to sign up.
Waitr is also delivering over 2,000 free meals including to those in the Macon area, according to a press release from the company. The meals were donated by Waitr users and matched by the company and its partners.
You can also volunteer transporting food to elderly, disabled and hospice patients on Thanksgiving Day through the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia.
