Evacuation lifted after train derailment in Dooly

A train derailed in Dooly County on Saturday and the area around it was evacuated.
The Georgia Department of Transportation release said the train derailed at about 7 a.m. Saturday, causing damage to a bridge. An odorless fuel spilled and a one-mile radius was evacuated, the release stated.
The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that the fuel was pressurized propane. The post said it was a CSX train line.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the evacuation had been lifted. The post stated that a hazardous material team from CSX had determined there were no fuel leaks. Main Street has reopened.
The accident happened at Ga. 90 in Byromville, a community between Vienna and Montezuma.
Penny Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said she was not aware of any injuries.
Comments