The Georgia Department of Transportation released this photo taken by a train engineer after a trestle collapsed in Dooly County on Saturday. Georgia Department of Transportation

Evacuation lifted after train derailment in Dooly

By Wayne Crenshaw

November 17, 2018 01:12 PM

A train derailed in Dooly County on Saturday and the area around it was evacuated.

The Georgia Department of Transportation release said the train derailed at about 7 a.m. Saturday, causing damage to a bridge. An odorless fuel spilled and a one-mile radius was evacuated, the release stated.

The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page stated that the fuel was pressurized propane. The post said it was a CSX train line.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted that the evacuation had been lifted. The post stated that a hazardous material team from CSX had determined there were no fuel leaks. Main Street has reopened.

The accident happened at Ga. 90 in Byromville, a community between Vienna and Montezuma.

Penny Brooks, a spokeswoman for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said she was not aware of any injuries.

