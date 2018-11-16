New documentary set to air on Macon’s impact on the world through music

A new documentary will be released Tuesday, highlighting the impact of the city of Macon on music.
Georgia Public Broadcasting put together an original documentary titled “The Macon Sound.” The documentary highlights the careers of Little Richard, Otis Redding, The Allman Brothers Band, James Brown and Percy Sledge, as well as looking into the history of Macon a musical epicenter for the world.
“I was given the mission of creating a documentary about the music that came through Macon,” Executive Producer Sharon Collins said. “Macon is distinct and has a pretty big place on the map internationally.”
The documentary has the potential to be big for the city of Macon, says Jamie Weatherford, co-founder of the music history tour company Rock Candy Tours. “It is extremely important and I hope that this is a strong beginning,” he said. “It is important that people remember our impact on American music.”
Weatherford is featured in the documentary. He says that he was able to help provide a timeline for Collins to work from. He said that like most people who hear of Macon’s music history, Collins seemed overwhelmed by the sheer amount of information.
“I am very grateful for what GPB is doing in taking this on,” Weatherford said. “The challenge is huge just because of the amount of music history that was made in Macon.”
Collins said that some of her biggest challenge was that the people she was covering had already passed away. One huge challenge that came up during the making of the film was the death of Gregg Allman.
“I had tried for a year to get an interview with Gregg Allman and I had gone through Chank Middleton who I was told is the gatekeeper,” Collins said. “Chank kept telling me well let’s talk in a few months. I called back in a couple of months and he said let’s talk in August.”
Unfortunately, the months ran out as Allman passed away before they were able to set anything up. She said that she later found out that Allman’s health was declining but everyone was so hopeful that he was going to get better.
“I waited awhile because I knew everyone’s heart was broken,” Collins said. “Then I called Chank and said, ‘Would you do the interview?’ and it is a beautiful interview.”
While there have been other books and movies centered around the careers of many of these musicians, Collins says that her documentary brings something new to the table and will teach viewers a lot about their city.
“What they will learn is how important Macon really was in the big picture. If you live there you may take it for granted.” she said. “It is a rock ‘n’ roll kind of show. One of the things I never liked about music documentaries is that I just want to hear the music so I have packed it with music.”
Music from artists such as Redding who have left a lasting impact on not just Macon but the world, Collins said.
Someone who is featured in the documentary is Karla Redding-Andrews, who is the daughter of Otis and Zelma Redding, and now is the vice president and executive director of the Otis Redding Foundation.
Redding-Andrews said in an email that “Macon has an amazingly rich and powerful music history.”
The documentary showcases her father and what he brought to the Macon music scene. The film aims not only to educate potential young artists but to potentially inspire them to achieve similar levels of stardom.
“Education was so important to my father, which is why music and arts education is the mission of the Otis Redding Foundation,” Redding-Andrews said. “We want to remember him not just by playing his songs all the time, but by bringing that experience of music to all the young people living here, giving them the chance to learn and grow into the next Otis Redding.”
Collins says that her hope is for people to gain a greater understanding and appreciation for the music that was and is still made Macon.
“I want them to not only understand that Macon changed music internationally but I also just want people to have fun,” she said. “I want them to come away going that was just a fun show.”
The documentary will air on GPB TV at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
