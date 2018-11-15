Rain is ending, but Georgia rivers are flooding and freezing temperatures are coming

The rain is moving out but as Georgia rivers overflow their banks, the first freeze of the season is on the way for much of the state.
Days’ worth of rain is flowing into waterways as a winter storm system is ushering in the coldest air of the season.
Freezing temperatures are expected between 11 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday along and north of a line from West Point to Macon to Louisville.
Temperatures will drop to the upper 20s to lower 30s which could kill sensitive plants.
Friday’s low is expected to be about 32 degrees in Macon where more than 3 inches of rain has fallen since Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
The Ocmulgee River spilled out of its Macon banks Thursday morning as the river exceeded flood stage of 18 feet.
Portions of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail will be under water and is closed from the footbridge south to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Agricultural lands also will flood through the weekend.
At Amerson River Park, Macon-Bibb County has closed the pond trail, canoe launch and takeout spot at the river.
The river is forecast to reach a crest of 20.5 feet by Saturday evening and linger above flood stage until early Monday, although the exact timing is uncertain.
The Chattahoochee River at Columbus is expected to stay just under flood stage of 27 feet before beginning to recede Friday morning.
Minor flooding is occurring on the Conasauga and Oostanaula rivers in northwest Georgia.
The Oconee River at Penfield also is experiencing minor flooding and the river will swell to near flood stage in Dublin early next week.
Those living in flood-prone areas should keep an eye on rising water levels and river forecasts.
