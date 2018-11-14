Man killed in Sunday wreck was senior master sergeant at Robins

Services for an airman who was killed in a motorcycle crash are set for this Saturday in Warner Robins.
Senior Master Sgt. Daniel John Slater, 42, lost control of his motorcycle while he turned off from Watson Boulevard onto Veterans Memorial Parkway on Nov. 11, Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks said.
“I don’t know if it was speed or what,” he said, adding that Slater and his motorcycle fell over and slid into a road sign.
Slater’s head was injured and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Rooks said.
Warner Robins Police Department investigated the wreck because it occurred in a part of the city that is in Peach County.
Police made no announcement of the fatality.
Slater, a native of Skokie, Illinois, was living in Kathleen and was the Superintendent of Nuclear Operations for Headquarters at Robins Air Force Base, according to his obituary. He also was active in the Global War on Terrorism and served in support of a number of operations.
A service to celebrate his life is set for Saturday from 1-2p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Full military honors will be rendered.
