Dogs once headed for euthanasia now have second chance

When dogs come to an animal shelter hurt or suffering from an illness, chances are good they won’t leave alive.
It’s hard enough for shelters to find homes for healthy dogs, so when dogs come in needing veterinary care it’s likely the dogs will be euthanized.
But on Saturday more than 100 dogs that formerly had been in that situation were getting another chance. An event at the Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center in Warner Robins sought to find homes for the dogs that once had little hope. Most of them were pulled from Middle Georgia animal shelters by rescue groups that have the resources to nurse them back to health.
One of those was Gallifrey, a mixed breed dog brought to the event by Pawsome Southern Rescue along with about a dozen other dogs. Gina Boselie, who operates the group, said Gallifrey was picked up by the Warner Robins Animal Shelter a couple of months ago after he was struck by a car. The group took him and spent about $1,200 on treating his broken leg.
Gallifrey, about five months old, is just now recovered and Saturday was the first time he had been put up for adoption. The adoption fee for the group is $200 but military veterans could get the fee waived if they couldn’t afford it. Other groups were giving discounts for veterans.
She said Gallifrey would make someone a good companion.
“He’s good with dogs, cats, kids,” she said. “He likes to run and play but yet he will cuddle with you on the couch.”
The also included low-cost pet vaccinations, where were free for veterans.
Patti Jones of Central Georgia CARES, which organized the event along with United Way and the veterans center, said 10 rescue groups and animal control units were at the event.
“Whatever type of dog you are looking for, we can find,” she said.
