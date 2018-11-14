Georgia flooding expected with up to 3 more inches of rain coming

Tropical moisture will deluge Georgia with up to 3 more inches of rain Wednesday on already saturated soils.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through Thursday at 7 a.m. for the northern two thirds of Georgia including Macon, Warner Robins, Columbus, Atlanta, Dublin, Augusta, Athens, Atlanta and Rome.
The heavy rain this week has many creeks and streams near or over bankfull. Additional rain could bring rivers out of their banks.
Roads could be closed and some homes could be impacted.
Those living in low-lying areas are urged to stay abreast with changing weather conditions.
The Ocmulgee River at Macon is expected to flood by the weekend.
The river is expected to crest at over 20 feet, which is two feet over flood stage of 18 feet.
Portions of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail are expected to be underwater.
The Chattahoochee River at Columbus is expected to crest early Friday just under flood stage of 27 feet.
The state won’t see much if any sunshine until Friday.
Comments