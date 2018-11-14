Teen on bike hit by car. Two pedestrians hurt in separate crash

Three people were seriously hurt in pedestrian accidents Tuesday afternoon in Macon and Warner Robins.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Warner Robins police were called to a crash with a bicycle at the intersection of Houston Road and Green Street, according to a police news release.
A 14-year-old boy on the bike was headed west while crossing the street and was hit by a Toyota Corolla headed north on Houston Road and turning left onto Green Street, the release stated.
The driver was not initially cited in the crash and no charges are pending.
The teen was in serious condition when taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, the release stated.
Two other pedestrians were being treated at the downtown Macon hospital following another crash in Bibb County Tuesday afternoon.
At around 1:40 p.m., Paula Pittman and Kenneth Jackson, both 52 years old, were hit as they tried to cross the road near the intersection of Bloomfield Road and Mercer University Drive, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
No charges are pending against the 24-year-old driver of a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla that hit them.
Pittman was in critical condition and Jackson was stable, the release stated.
