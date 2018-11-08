NWS confirms twister touched down in Bibb County

A National Weather Service meteorologist has confirmed that a tornado touched down Wednesday in Bibb County.

That’s the word Thursday night from NWS meteorologist Kyle Thiem.

Details about the tornado from a NWS survey of the storm damage Thursday are expected to be released Friday morning, Thiem said.

Doppler radar indicated a possible tornado west of Interstate 75 in the Hartley Bridge Road area, resulting in the NWS issuing a tornado warning late Wednesday afternoon.

The Bibb County Emergency Management Agency’s mass notification system sent out the tornado warning with instructions on what to do at 5:45 p.m. and sounded emergency sirens.





The all clear came just after 6:15 p.m.

“We use the radar data, and when the radar data was telling us there’s rotation … We can watch the reflectivity move into a shape of a hook,” Steve Nelson, another NWS meteorologist also based in Peachtree City. “I’ve been using radar data for many years, and I just couldn’t take that chance, especially when it was in a populated area and crossing the interstate.

“So, it’s like: We’ve got to issue a tornado warning,” Nelson said.

The warning popped up quickly, without the Middle Georgia area having been under a tornado watch.

“There may have been brief tornadoes east of Macon,” Nelson added. “We had to issue another tornado warning for Twiggs County.”

Northern Twiggs County may have experienced at least one or more weak tornadoes, he said.

“Those would be actually hard to verify that they actually happened,” Nelson said. “If in a remote area on private land and it was a small enough tornado, we may never know if it touched down or not.”





By 8 p.m. Wednesday, the NWS’ information was limited as far as structure damage, with meteorologists monitoring social media to find reports of possible damage along Skipper Road and Hartely Bridge Road — including possible damage to a church or elementary school, he said.

Bibb County EMA Director Spencer Hawkins said damage to the roof of Gateway Fellowship Church was confirmed. No schools were damaged, he said.

Hawkins surveyed storm damage Thursday afternoon with NWS meteorologist Dave Nadler, a severe weather coordinator. Nadler was tasked with surveying the damage in order to confirm the tornado.

Nadler said Thursday afternoon that there may have been a brief tornado based on a “debris signature.” He later confirmed the tornado, Thiem said.

Bibb County experienced mostly downed trees and resulting power outages, Hawkins said.

In all, downed trees initially closed 28 roads, said Chris Floore, Macon-Bibb County spokesman. All but seven were cleared by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Those remaining were wrapped in power lines and power crews had to wait until daylight to unwrap the lines before public works could clear debris for the roads to reopen, Floore said. The last to clear was on Marjorie Place where a tree that had taken out power lines also landed on a house.

Additionally, the storm downed trees on Interstate-475 near Hartley Bridge Road exit and on Interstate-16 near Mile Marker 8, Floore said.

The suddenness of the tornado warning serves as a good reminder for folks to sign up for EMA’s free mass notification system, the MBCAlert, if they haven’t already, both Floore and Hawkins noted.

The alert can be sent to an email, as a text message and as phone call to a cellphone and home phone, and residents who don’t live in Bibb County are welcome to sign up as well.

Both stressed the need to have multiple ways to hear of an emergency alert from the news, social media, MBCAlert, and a weather radio.

“If you’re in your home and watching TV, unless a siren is next door to your home, there’s a high chance you’re not going to hear it, especially if it’s raining, and there’s wind, thunder, lightning ... An MBCAlert will tell you what the threat is and tell you what to do,” Hawkins said.

Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees contributed to this story.