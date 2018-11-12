Macon transition home continues to help veterans get back on their feet

U.S. Army veteran Jason Cormier takes the carburetor off his custom 1981 Honda 750 motorcycle Nov. 3, at the Home Port Veterans Transition Home in Macon. Cormier’s house was foreclosed on after he and his wife divorced after his final deployment. Cormier is currently living at the Transition Home while majoring in interdisciplinary studies at Middle Georgia State University. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com