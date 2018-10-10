Can I get food delivered during Hurricane Michael?

Folks are urged to stay home and off the roads during the strong winds and heavy rain preceding Hurricane Michael.
But can you order delivery food in Macon during a hurricane?
The Telegraph found that chances are slim.
Domino’s Pizza’s three stores in Macon reportedly planned to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm’s most severe weather.
Papa John’s Pizza locations also planned to close early pending weather conditions, employees at several locations told The Telegraph by phone.
Pizza Hut locations closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Waitr, the food delivery app, also was “closed in the area until further notice,” the company told The Telegraph early evening Wednesday.
Telegraph writer Justin Baxley contributed to this report.
