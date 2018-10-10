Robins Air Force Base to close as Hurricane Michael rips through Georgia

Robins Air Force Base is set to close before night shift Wednesday as Hurricane Matthew is expected to rip through Georgia overnight.
The base will reopen Thursday at noon, it said in a news release.
“Day shift for Oct. 11 WILL NOT report for duty,” according to the news release. “We will resume normal operating procedures with Swing and Owl shiftson Thursday, October 11. “
The 116/461 Air Control Wing, E-8C JSTARS aircraft had already been evacuated inland out of the storm path by Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s the list of closures and reopenings for the base:
- Watson Gate: open 24 hoursRussell Gate: closes at 8 p.m. today, reopens at 11 a.m. Thursday
- Green Street Gate: closes at 6 p.m. today, reopens at 11 a.m. Thursday
- Commissary: close 6 p.m. today, reopen noon ThursdayExchange: close 6 p.m. today, reopen noon Thursday
- Shoppette: close 6 p.m. today, reopen noon ThursdayGas station: close 6 p.m. today, reopen noon Thursday
- Concessions: close 3 p.m. today, reopen noon ThursdayFood Court: close 5 p.m. today, reopen noon Thursday
- Dunkin Donuts: closedBurger King: close 6 p.m. today, open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Thursday
- Dining Facility: open normal hoursLodging: open, minimum manning
- Fitness Center: close 4 p.m. today, reopen 3 p.m. ThursdayChild Development Center: close 5 p.m. today, reopen 1 p.m. ThursdayClub: close 4 pm. today, reopen 12:30 p.m. Thursday
- Base Restaurant: close 5 p.m. today, reopen Friday normal hours
- Medical Group (MDG): Due to the storm closure, the MDG will now be OPEN onFriday, Oct. 12 Please visit www.tricareonline.com or call 478-327-7850 for an appointment.
Comments