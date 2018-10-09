Are you registered to vote in this year’s election? If not, do it today

If you haven’t registered to vote in the November election, and you want to exercise your right to vote, you had better get moving today.
It’s also the last time to make sure your registration hasn’t lapsed.
In Bibb County, the election office at 2525 Pio Nono Ave. closes at 5:30 p.m. The Houston County is at 801 Main St., Suite 237 in Perry, and it closes at 5 p.m. Call the office for your county to determine when it closes.
Anyone with a Georgia driver’s license or state identification number can register online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s website at registertovote.sos.ga.gov. Or if you don’t have either, anyone can download a voter registration form there, and mail it in time to get a Tuesday postmark.
Anyone who is not sure if they are registered can check their status online at the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page,” www.mvp.sos.ga.gov, which also has links for online registration and registration forms and for sample ballots.
Here are the remaining deadlines for this year’s elections, according to the Secretary of State’s website:
October 15: Advanced (absentee in-person) voting begins for the November general election.
October 27: Mandatory Saturday voting for the November general election
November 2: Last day for a registrar to issue or mail absentee ballots for the November general/special election
As soon as possible: Absentee ballots shall be mailed out as soon as possible prior to the general election runoff for local and state offices. Advanced (in-person) voting begins for the general election runoff for local and state offices.
November 6: Date of November general/special election.
December 10: Last day for a person to register and be eligible to vote in the general election runoff for federal races.
Comments