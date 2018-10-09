Middle Georgia school closures announced ahead of Hurricane Michael

Bibb, Baldwin, Jones and Houston county school districts are on fall break, but several other institutions of education are having to decide quickly on whether classes will resume Wednesday as Hurricane Michael barrels toward the Florida panhandle.
Here’s what we know now:
- Georgia College and State University suspended student activities on campus until Monday, however staff and faculty are expected to report for work.
- Middle Georgia State University had not made a decision by noon Tuesday about class Wednesday.
- Georgia Military College is expected to make a decision about class closure by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Laurens County schools and Dublin City schools administrations were meeting with local emergency management agencies about noon. A decision on whether class will resume Wednesday is expected to be made later Tuesday afternoon.
The City of Warner Robins and Macon-Bibb County Government offices are expected to open Wednesday as normal.
