Hurricane Michael’s damaging winds, flash flooding expected for Macon, Middle Georgia

As Hurricane Michael continues to pick up steam in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, Middle Georgians are urged to brace for damaging winds and flash flooding.
The National Hurricane Center now expects tropical storm force winds of at least 40 mph to hit the Macon area by about 7 a.m. Wednesday, although breezy conditions are already forecast Tuesday with 20 mph gusts.
Clouds will build through Tuesday as showers become increasingly likely through the day.
The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Bleckley, Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Emanuel, Johnson, Laurens, Montgomery, Pulaski, Stewart, Sumter, Telfair, Toombs, Treutlen, Webster, Wheeler, and Wilcox counties.
After the storm makes landfall in Florida early Wednesday, the remnants of Michael are expected to accelerate northeastward and move across portions of central Georgia through early Thursday, according to the latest advisory issued Tuesday morning.
Those living in southern sections of Georgia will fell the impact from heavy rain and potential tornadoes before the strongest winds reach the area.
“During the height of the storm, winds of 25 to 40 mph will be possible with gusts as high as 60 mph across portions of central Georgia, with the strongest winds roughly south of Columbus and Macon,” the advisory stated.
The heaviest Georgia rain from Michael is forecast to fall Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning with widespread totals of up to 5 inches possible and locally higher amounts near 7 inches.
A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for communities along and south of a line from Madison County to Chattahoochee County from 2 p.m. Wednesday until 2 p.m. Thursday.
The strongest winds are expected along and south of a line from Warrenton to Macon to Columbus.
Forecasters say the maximum winds and rainfall areas could shift if the hurricane veers off its projected course in the coming hours.
Everyone is urged to keep a close eye on the updating forecasts and prepare for the worst from this dangerous hurricane.
