This new restaurant will have an aviation theme and an oyster bar

An aviation-themed restaurant is expected to open next month in Warner Robins.
Michael and Cathy Reece, owners of Reece Heating & Air in Perry, plan to open Nov. 1 an independently-owned restaurant called Props Steak and Seafood. It will have a raw oyster bar, wood-fire grilled steaks and fresh seafood, Cathy Reece said.
“My husband has had this restaurant fever and passion for years,” she said. “He wanted this particular building because of its structure, because of how beautiful it is, because of its location.”
The restaurant will be located in the former Benson’s Steak & Seafood’s at 1289 Houston Lake Road.
Reece said they asked people on Facebook what the name of the restaurant should be, and they chose PROPS.
The executive chef, Kory Mack, used to work at Buca di Beppo, an Italian restaurant in Macon that has since closed.
The restaurant plans to hire about 35-40 people for various positions including oyster shuckers, cooks, bartenders and servers. To apply to these positions, applicants may go to the restaurant or send an email to korymack@propswr.com.
The restaurant will have a casual atmosphere and plans to sell alcoholic beverages, she said. Its hours will be 11 a.m. -9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on the weekends. A special brunch menu will be available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m Sunday.
“My husband’s family has been in the restaurant business previously, so like when he was a child,” Reece said. “It’s just a passion that he’s always had.”
Comments