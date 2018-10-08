Downtown Macon restaurant set to close

A downtown restaurant is set to permanently close this weekend.
El Camino Taqueria & Cantina, on Second Street beside the Hargray Capitol Theatre, will close for good on Saturday, Moonhanger Group owner Wes Griffith told The Telegraph.
“Business wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t really meeting our criteria for success,” Griffith said. “We’re sorry to have to shut it down, but there are a lot of good things happening downtown.”
The restaurant opened in March 2016 serving up tacos on small tortillas, chips and salsa and other foods of the like.
During its final week of business, El Camino will offer a number of food and drink specials including $2 tacos and $2 off signature cocktails, Griffith wrote in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.
The Moonhanger Group also owns Dovetail, The Rookery and H&H Soul Food. It began managing the The Capitol Theatre in 2013 and purchased the building from the Macon-Bibb County Urban Development Authority in August, months after Hargray Communications was announced as the title sponsor.
