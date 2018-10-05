Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed in Macon

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday on Broadway at Houston Road in Macon.
Carvin Cleveland Hill, 51, a tenant of the nearby Magnolia Court Motel, was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:20 a.m., said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Hill was crossing east on Broadway just after 7 a.m. when he stepped in front of a Dodge Ram truck traveling north on Houston Road and turning onto Broadway, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. The driver was not hurt.
The incident is under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.
