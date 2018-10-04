77-year-old woman fights off attacker, suspect arrested

A 77-year-old woman used her keys and car horn to fight off a man who attacked her in Milledgeville on Wednesday, and a suspect has been arrested.
The incident happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of South Wayne Street, according to a Milledgeville Police Department release. The victim, who was not identified, was attempting to get in her vehicle when she was attacked by a man who tried to push her inside the vehicle.
She fought him off with her keys, but he continued to try to push her inside the car. She then blew the horn, and the suspect ran off. She was able to give a detailed description, and a suspect was identified.
Michael Joseph Sarber, 35, of Byron, was arrested and charged with robbery and kidnapping.
