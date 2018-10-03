You’ll be able to go to church, then go vote in this election in Macon

Sunday voting is coming to Macon for the upcoming election.
The chance for residents to cast their ballots on a Sunday will be Oct. 28 as part of the early voting period for the Nov. 6 general election.
The push to get Sunday voting could bring the after-church crowd out to the polls for what could be a close gubernatorial election between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, along with a myriad of other races.
The hurdle to Sunday voting was cleared Tuesday when the Macon-Bibb County Commission approved $4,500 to fund the extra day. The elections board voted last month to have Sunday voting if the county provided the money.
Sunday voting will be held at the Board of Elections office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. The early voting period runs from Oct. 18-Nov. 2.
“When you leave your church after praying and being all Christian inside of the walls, you walk out or march out or get bused over to our board of elections and put your faith into action,” Commissioner Elaine Lucas said Tuesday night. “This is not a black thing. It’s not a white thing. This is a people thing.”
There is some opposition to Sunday voting.
Commissioner Valerie Wynn said people already have enough opportunities to vote among three weeks of early voting, absentee ballots and on Election Day.
