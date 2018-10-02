Need help navigating a breast cancer diagnosis? Here’s where to get it

Support groups:
Several breast cancer support groups meet on a regular basis in Macon. The Bosom Buddies Plus breast cancer support group meets monthly at Coliseum Medical Centers. Its next meeting is Nov. 7 at 12 p.m. in Building C, Suite 120.
Look Good ... Feel Better workshop:
At the Look Good ... Feel Better workshop, offered at both Navicent Health and Coliseum Medical Centers, volunteer cosmetologists teach cancer patients how to feel better about the way they look while battling cancer. The goal of the workshop is to help patients cope with the appearance-related effects of cancer and improve their self-image.
United in Pink:
United in Pink is a Macon-based nonprofit that supports breast cancer patients, survivors and family members. The organization provides care kits filled with notes of encouragement, social events for families affected by breast cancer and a Kids in Pink Summer Day Camp for children whose parents have been diagnosed with breast cancer.
Pink Promise United:
An initiative of United Way of Central Georgia, Pink Promise United offers screenings and mammogram readings for uninsured and underinsured women unable to access care, as well as breast cancer awareness and education resources.
Navicent Health:
The Navicent Health Breast Care Center offers screenings, breast health education, diagnosis and breast cancer treatment. The center also provides counseling for patients with a history of cancer in their family.
Coliseum Health System:
Coliseum Health System offers mammograms at both Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital. Patients also can get comprehensive treatment at Coliseum Cancer Center or meet the hospital’s genetic nurse navigator if they have a strong family history of breast cancer.
