One dead in head-on crash in Jones County

One man died and another was injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Sunday.
James Gasaway, 25, of Jones County, died in the crash that happened at about 10:20 a.m. on Greene Settlement Road, said Ayla Morris, an operator at the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver of the other vehicle, Gary Clifford “Cliff” Holmes, 48, of Jones County, is listed in stable condition.
Holmes was driving in one direction in a Jeep and Gasaway was headed the other way in a Toyota pickup when they collided at the intersection of Comer Road.
Comments