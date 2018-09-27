Sip some fantastic wine as you get a taste of special works from midstate artists

Macon Arts Alliance’s Wine & Arts Festival is a three-part celebration of Middle Georgia arts and artists, of places, food, music and — as the name demands — of wine.
For starters, Friday’s Prosecco & Plein Air is an opening reception with free entry beginning at 5 p.m. at the Mill Hill Community Arts Center. Organizers said it is child-friendly and adult guests get to sip prosecco — a sort of Italian wine — and sample a variety of fruits and cheeses.
Further following the evening’s name, it’s also the official opening of the Alliance’s second annual Plein Air in the Parks exhibit, en plein air being a French phrase meaning painting outdoors.
“We’ve had 15 artists outside painting scenes from Macon parks,” said Kathy Nolan, the festival’s event planner. “People will get to admire the art in our gallery and mingle and talk with the artists throughout the evening.”
For more fun, Nolan said there will be a pop-up show of Kirk West photographs and a record swap-sale with vintage, collectible and new vinyl brought by Fresh Produce Records.
Then comes the festival’s double-bill Saturday with more art, fine wines, inspired chef-created meals and a chance to enjoy Mill Hill’s newly restored 1920-era Beeland Auditorium.
“We’re transforming Beeland Auditorium into a beautiful grand tasting room for Vintages & Vinyl from 1 to 4 p.m. for unlimited tastings of specially selected international and domestic wines along with gourmet cheeses and palate-cleansing snacks,” Nolan said. “We’ll have music and the Plein Air in the Parks exhibit will be open. This event is for those 21 and over.”
Nolan said participants get a souvenir tasting glass. Admission is $40 and due to limited capacity, advance ticketing is advised.
The final element is Saturday’s Turning the Tables — private, pre-booked, limited-group sessions at tables with Macon’s finest chefs crafting small plate dishes with wine pairings. It’s also the chance to enjoy Mill Hill’s gleaming new state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen. Each session’s fare is enjoyed while listening to the music that inspired the chef. Turning the Tables tickets are available only to grand tasting ticket holders for an additional $25, bringing the total VIP ticket to $65. Reservations can be made online.
“We’re excited about what the Macon Wine & Arts Festival is and about having it as an important fundraiser for the Macon Arts Alliance, our projects, the Arts Roundtable and 58 arts organizations we support,” Nolan said. “As an umbrella for so many artists and efforts, we have members in Macon and Warner Robins, Perry, Milledgeville — all Middle Georgia. Our nonprofit efforts promote the arts, including what’s being done in east Macon, and show art can help bring renewal and economic development to a blighted area and do it beautifully.”
Macon Arts Alliance’s Wine & Arts Festival
Where: Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 28, 1-4 p.m. Sept. 29
Cost: Varies from free to $65
Tickets and information: www.maconartsalliance.org/wine
Comments