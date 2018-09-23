Arby’s robbed by man dressed for construction work

A gunman wearing a construction hard hat and yellow reflector vest robbed the Arby’s on Gray Highway on Saturday.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, who was caught on security camera.
The robbery happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. The man entered the restaurant at 975 Gray Highway armed with a handgun and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, he fled on foot and was last seen running to the side of the building.
He was described as a black male wearing khaki pants, with gray hair and was wearing gloves.
Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
