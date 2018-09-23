Teen shot near Frank Johnson Center in Macon

A teenager was shot near the Frank Johnson Recreation Center in Macon on Sunday afternoon.
At about 3:30 p.m. a 15-year-old male was shot in the leg and went to the center to seek help, said Sgt. Linda Howard, spokeswoman for the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. She said it hasn’t been determined exactly where the shooting happened but said it was not at the center.
The victim was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. Howard said he reported that he was walking down the street and heard gunshots, then realized he was hit. She said investigators are trying confirm exactly what happened.
The Frank Johnson Recreation Center is on Mercer University Drive at the intersection of Pio Nono Avenue.
