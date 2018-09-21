Log from truck crashes through woman’s car windshield and skewers vehicle

A Macon crash victim may never look at a log truck the same way again.
Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday, a log smashed through the windshield of her 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on Second Street near Walnut Street in downtown.
Bibb County sheriff’s deputies on the scene said it was a miracle that the woman at the wheel was not seriously hurt as the log entered on the driver’s side of the windshield.
“I think everybody is so amazed,” an officer said as paramedics attended to the driver in the ambulance.
As the woman headed toward downtown, a log truck making a left at Walnut Street lost one of its logs which broke the windshield and jutted out of the rear door window on the passenger side of the woman’s vehicle, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say.
The log snapped in two, leaving about 8 feet in the SUV and the rest on the side of the road.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not release the names of the drivers but said the truck driver was cited for not securing his load.
Lester’s Garage and Towing hauled the SUV away with the log still in the vehicle.
“It looks like it just barely missed the driver,” said Sharon Lester, of the tow truck company.
