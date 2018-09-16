Shot fired in Macon store robbery

Two gunmen robbed the American Faves & Mo store in Macon on Sunday.
The robbery happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the store on 2983 Vineville Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
The two men wore masks and both had handguns. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money. One of them fired a shot after getting the money but no one was injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
