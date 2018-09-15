Three dead in fiery crash in Pulaski County; Fourth person seriously injured

A two-vehicle crash left three dead and sent a fourth person to a hospital early Saturday in Pulaski County.
The Georgia State Patrol was summoned to the crash scene on Ga. 27 west of Hawkinsville at 7:40 a.m. The crash involved a 2017 Ford Transit truck and a Hino box truck, trooper Sgt. Craig Smith said in an email.
The Ford Transit caught on fire and the three occupants in that truck were pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County coroner, Smith said.
“We are still making efforts to assure proper identification on these three individuals in the Ford,” Smith said.
Alton Soles of Jacksonville, Fla., the driver of the Hino, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health. Soles was seriously injured, Smith said.
How the crash occurred remains under investigation.
