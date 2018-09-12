Man dies after single-vehicle crash in north Macon

A man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in north Macon.
His was identified as William Stanley Spence, 46, of Juliette, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Witnesses told deputies Spence lost control of the black Nissan Pathfinder he was driving, and it went off the roadway about 2:05 p.m. on Forest Hill Road, just north of the Northside Drive intersection, the release said. The vehicle hit a tree.
Spence, who was unresponsive, was taken to Northside Coliseum and later died in the emergency room, the release said. No one else was involved in the crash.
The crash is under investigation.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call fatality investigator.
