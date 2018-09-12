Disciplinary sanctions against Milledgeville police chief include a pay reduction

The police chief of Milledgeville will get to keep his job after he was charged with DUI by the Georgia State Patrol on Aug. 17.
But disciplinary action taken against him includes a two-week suspension without pay and a salary reduction of 5 percent for six months.
A news release Wednesday from City Manager Barry Jarrett said the disciplinary sanctions against Police Chief Dray Swicord are effective as of Saturday.
Swicord will also be required to successfully complete The Georgia Department of Driver Services’ DUI Alcohol Reduction Program at his own expense.
Additionally, Swicord must successfully complete all terms and conditions of a 24-month probation imposed on Swicord by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, which certifies police officers in the state.
As to Swicord’s pending DUI charge, if Swicord enters a plea or is found guilty, he must also successfully complete all court-related terms and conditions at his own expense, the release said.
Jarrett said in the release that he considered the facts and circumstances of the incident, Swicord’s years of service with the city of Milledgeville and his “excellent job performance” as the city’s police chief.
Jarrett also said that he reserves the right to review the matter in the future and impose additional disciplinary sanctions after final disposition of the court case.
Swicord has been on leave after he self-reported his arrest for DUI while he was driving his personal vehicle in or near Ivey and while Jarrett considered disciplinary sanctions.
According to the city’s website, Swicord has been with the department since 1986 and has served as chief since 2012. Swicord declined comment Wednesday.
