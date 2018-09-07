Man dies from injuries sustained in late August crash in Macon

A man has died from injuries sustained in a wreck in late August.
Melvin King Jr., 58, of Macon, lost control of a 1984 Ford F-250 on Burton Avenue near Arnwood Avenue and crashed into a tree at 1388 Burton Ave. at 4 p.m. Aug. 31. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
King died Sunday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday.
The accident remains under investigation to determine why King went off the road, said sheriff’s Lt. Sean DeFoe.
Anyone with information in reference to the accident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and asked to leave a message for the on-call accident investigator.
