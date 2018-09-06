Jason Aldean performs to packed house at Macon Coliseum

Macon native and country music superstar Jason Aldean performed in front a full Macon Coliseum Thursday night. The Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert raised money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Telegraph App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service