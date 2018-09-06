Jason Aldean performs to packed house at Macon Coliseum
Macon native and country music superstar Jason Aldean performed in front a full Macon Coliseum Thursday night. The Concert for the Kids charity benefit concert raised money for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health.
Macon murder suspect Julian Charles Kongquee, 18, appeared in Bibb County Magistrate Court Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, and requested a commitment hearing on the charge related to the death of Leonard Spivey Jr. at Chick-fil-A.
This is the proposed site plan for the shopping center at 1625 Bass Road in north Bibb County, as presented to Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission in a March meeting and on the commission’s website.
A survey, conducted by the Center for Media Engagement at the University of Texas and the News Co/Lab at Arizona State University, found that "fake" was the first word that came to mind for one in five people who saw the word “news.”
A Michigan inmate who was already in prison for possessing child pornography will continue to spend more time behind bars for keeping drawings of children having sex with adults, an appeals court decided.
Desia Selby, once a language arts teacher at Weaver Middle School, became a counselor to help students' social and emotional development. Selby meets with students both one-on-one and in groups to provide academic and career guidance.
The HALO Group in Perry, Ga., is under contract to buy the New Perry Hotel and turn it into a place where adults with developmental disabilities can live and work. They believe City Council is trying to stop their plans, but the city denies it.
