Aldi grocery store robbed at gunpoint

A masked gunman robbed the Aldi grocery store on Log Cabin Drive in Macon on Monday.
A about 3 p.m. a man walked into the store with a gun and demanded money, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. He received an undisclosed amount and fled in an unknown direction.
He was wearing a hockey-style mask similar to the one worn by the killer Jason in the movie “Friday the 13th.” He was described as a dark-skinned black male, with hair in dreadlocks, wearing a green hooded jacket and faded jeans. The front and back pockets of the jeans were faded more than the rest of the jeans.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
