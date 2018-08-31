Flames devour Bleckley County home

Bleckley County firefighters could not save a house on Country Club Road on Thurs. Aug. 30, 2018. Hours later they were called to a blaze that killed Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, and LarryJackson, 53, on W. Peters Street in Cochran, GA.
Son dies trying to save his bedridden mother from fire but pushes caretaker to safety

Unattended food cooking on the stove led to a fatal house fire that killed an elderly mother and her son Thursday in Cochran.

Just after 4:40 p.m., firefighters were called to 208 Peter St. where the rental house was ablaze, according to a news release from Georgia’s Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

The house was filled with smoke and fully aflame as crews arrived.

Larry Jackson, 53, and his bedridden mother, Elmon Lee Jackson, 83, died in the blaze.

A caretaker survived the fire after Larry Jackson pushed her to safety through a door, the release stated.

Hours earlier on Country Club Road, everyone made it out safely from another house fire.

Bleckley County firefighters say it appears a clothes dryer started the fire that destroyed that home.

Since Jan. 1, 65 people have died in Georgia fires.

