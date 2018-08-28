A Bibb recreation center opened in May. It could look different by next summer

Macon-Bibb County’s newest recreation center is prime for major additions.
Another $4.4 million in special sales tax revenue could be spent on the South Bibb Recreation Center, a 35,000-square-foot facility situated on 20 acres on Houston Road. The new additions would be a quick turnaround after the $10 million first phase opened to much fanfare in May.
Once phase two is completed, the South Bibb Recreation Center will have splash pads, multipurpose fields, a playground, expanded parking and more. The signature attraction, however, will be the completion of a 24-court tennis complex aimed at attracting tournaments, officials said Tuesday.
The County Commission is scheduled to vote next week to contract with Warren Associates, Inc. to complete the second phase. It will take about nine months to finish once construction begins, Macon-Bibb County SPLOST manager Clay Murphey said.
The changes to the South Bibb Recreation Center also mean more staffing will be needed, primarily for the tennis complex. Commissioners are expected to be dealing with more budget constraints leading up to next summer when the expansion is targeted for completion.
“I feel like we’re obligated to to do this,” Mayor Robert Reichert said. “We sold the SPLOST project. We told (the public) what the master plan was. I think the people in South Bibb are looking forward to this.
“I think (there are) benefits to the tennis community at-large, but we’re going to have to pay for the additional personnel,” Reichert said.
The South Bibb center is located at 7035 Houston Road. It has two swimming pools, a gymnasium, four tennis courts, baseball fields and more.
Comments