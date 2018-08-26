Gunman robs Flash Foods in Macon

A gunman robbed a Flash Foods in Macon early Sunday.
At about 4 a.m. a man entered the store at 4314 Pio Nono Avenue with a silver handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He fled with an undisclosed amount.
He was last seen headed toward Houston County in a dark-colored vehicle. He was described as a black male, wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt, a red shirt, blue shorts, tactical style ankle-high boots and a blue bandana over his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
