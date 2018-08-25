Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts suffers mild stroke

Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts has suffered a mild stroke, forcing the postponement of the next three dates of his concert tour.
“After describing to his physicians certain post-stroke repercussions, he was strongly advised to give himself more time to recuperate,” Manager David Spero posted on the official Dickey Betts website. “Doctors have assured Betts that after three to five weeks he will be 100 percent recovered and can resume his touring schedule.
“Dickey really regrets that he can’t be there for his fans, but he has to take care of his health first,” Spero said in the post.
The Grammy-winning guitarist, singer and songwriter is expected to resume the tour Nov. 1 at the Bell Auditorium in Augusta.
Betts also hopes to work with promoters to reschedule next week’s canceled concert dates in Wallingford, Connecticut, and in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Spero said in the post.
Betts opened the 2018 tour in Macon, the home base of the Allman Brothers Band during their rise to fame in the early 70s.
Later that same night, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band also performed in Macon with the Heather Gillis Band.
Betts and Jaimoe Johanson are the only two living members of the Allman Brothers Band
The other four original members of the band, three buried at Rose Hill Cemetery, include: Duane Allman, who was killed in a 1971 motorcycle crash in Macon, bassist Berry Oakley, who died in a motorcycle crash in Macon a year after Duane Allman, Butch Trucks, who died last January at age 69, and Gregg Allman, who died last summer at age 69.
Luring fans from around the world to Rose Hill Cemetery, the Allman Brothers Band members’ grave site is being expanded.
Staff writers Laura Corley and Liz Fabian contributed to this article.
