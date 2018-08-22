Baby not expected to survive east Macon car crash with tree

An 11-month-old girl is not expected to survive injuries sustained when she was ejected during a crash Tuesday night.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jaquelon Solomon was driving a Mitsubishi Montero on Riggins Mill Road in east Macon and said he swerved to avoid a deer and hit a tree, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Ava Solomon, whose first birthday will be in two weeks, is on life support at Medical Center, Navicent Health, Jones said.

“She is brain dead,” he said.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Jaquelon Solomon also remains hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash, but his relationship to the baby is not immediately known.

The crash is under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.