83-year-old man dies in Houston County crash that injures his wife

An elderly Bonaire man died and his wife was injured in a crash Tuesday evening in Houston County.

At about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Horace Brooks, 83, was riding with his wife, Mary Brooks, 82, in a 2015 Nissan Altima headed west across Moody Road from Robert Bryson Parkway, Houston County sheriff’s Lt. Clay Chambers said.

The Brooks’ car collided with a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup driven by 23-year-old Christopher Edwards, of Perry, who was headed south on Moody Road, Chambers said.

Horace Brooks died at the scene and his wife was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon, where she was in stable condition, Chambers said.

Edwards complained of minor injuries at the scene but did not immediately go to the hospital, Chambers said.

The intersection has stop signs at Robert Bryson Parkway and Willingham Drive, but Chambers said it was too early in the investigation to say whether Mary Brooks failed to yield the right of way.

The intersection was closed for several hours as investigators examined the crash site.