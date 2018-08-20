Former Robins commander to be nominated for top Pentagon post

A former Robins Air Force Base commander already serving a top civilian post in the Pentagon will be nominated to a new job with even more responsibility.
Retired Maj. Gen. Robert McMahon, former commander of the Warner Robins Air Logistics Center, is currently serving as assistant secretary of defense for logistics and materiel readiness. The White House announced Aug. 10 that President Donald Trump plans to nominate McMahon to be assistant secretary of defense for sustainment.
Chrissy Miner, president of the 21st Century Partnership in Warner Robins, said the new position combines two assistant secretary jobs, giving McMahon even more responsibility than his current position. Among other things, she said, he will be over installations and environment, which would oversee any future Base Realignment and Closure Commission.
A new BRAC has been predicted for years. The Trump administration has not called for one, although Miner said excess infrastructure remains an issue.
After retiring from 34 years in the Air Force, McMahon served as president of the 21st Century Partnership, a community group that seeks to promote Robins and protect it from a BRAC.
“He knows us and he knows our strengths and our weaknesses,” Miner said. “It’s great to have someone who knows us in that position.”
