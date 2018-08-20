As budget wraps up, mayor worries commission is ‘kicking this can down the road’

The Macon-Bibb County Commission made another round of budget cuts Monday as officials worked to fund several county departments and various outside agencies.
The financial constraint is the result of a 3-mill tax increase only providing $12.3 million in new revenue, about the same amount it will cost to keep the transit system, libraries and the county’s Recreation and Parks and Beautification departments and Bowden Golf Course operating at the same level.
Another $4 million was needed to cover the costs for some nonprofits, museums and governmental agencies such as the Macon-Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission, Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority and Macon-Bibb County Health Department.
That $4 million was part of a prior budget plan to replenish the the county’s reserve fund in preparation for covering costs for the other post-employment benefits.
“They’re kicking this can down the road, and we’re going to have to figure out what in the world to do about that $4 million ... that we’ll owe out of the general fund,” in fiscal 2020, Mayor Robert Reichert said following the meeting.
But as commissioners discussed cuts Monday, some suggested it would be difficult to find that $4 million from another place for the current budget year.
Commissioners are expected to vote Tuesday on the changes that would provide $8.6 million for outside agencies and those county departments, a reduction from $10.4 million now budgeted.
There’s also enough money to keep the libraries open and buses running, recreation centers open and allow the health department to sustain its level of services.
Commissioner Joe Allen said he was pleased with the outcome of Monday’s meeting. But there will have to be some changes made for future budgets.
The County Commission spent a couple hours Monday working from a budget figures crafted by Commissioner Virgil Watkins.
“I’m amazed and thankful that everything went as smoothly as it did Monday,” Allen said following the meeting.
On average, budget cuts to outside agencies are about 14 percent. The largest reduction made Tuesday by a commission committee was reducing the Division of Family and Children’s Services allocation by 50 percent, bringing it to $405,000.
Also, another $50,000 was taken from the $300,000 for Bowden Golf Course.
Four museums each face at least 15 percent reductions in funding, including the Tubman Museum going from an earlier recommendation of $230,000 to $180,000.
Tubman Executive Director Andy Ambrose said the new amount would be enough money to avoid drastic changes to the services the museum provides.
“Anything more than 25 percent was going to be devastating,” he said after the meeting.
Discussions about the future of pension contributions are expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, which, along with health care changes, could lead to some savings for Macon-Bibb.
Commissioners also will have monthly budget updates to better keep abreast of the county’s financial situation.
It’s important throughout the remainder of the fiscal year to make sure employees don’t take too much of a brunt of any changes, Commissioner Elaine Lucas said.
“While we’re doing this and trying to tighten up, we’ve also got to look at our workforce, and we have an obligation to ... be aware of their circumstances as well,” she said.
Comments