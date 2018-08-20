She was run over on a dark country road, but is that what killed her?

A 32-year-old Macon woman is dead and investigators are trying to determine exactly how she died.

Julie Jackson was pronounced dead early Saturday on Register Road in Baldwin County, not far from the border of Wilkinson County, according to a Georgia State Patrol news release.

At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Jackson reportedly was lying in the middle of the rural road when she was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driven by a 26-year-old from Gordon.

“While traveling straight ahead the Camaro’s front left corner struck the body of a white female that was laying horizontal in the middle of the roadway,” the news release stated.

The driver stopped and reported the crash.

Baldwin County deputy coroner Ken Garland pronounced Jackson dead at the scene at about 5 a.m.

“She had some visible trauma,” Garland said.

Her body was taken Monday to the GBI Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy to determine if the vehicle caused her death and to explore whether there were any other factors that could have led to her lying in the road prior to the crash.