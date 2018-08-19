Milledgeville police chief suspended

The police chief of Milledgeville has been suspended after he was charged with DUI by the Georgia State Patrol on Friday.
A release from City Manager Barry Jarrett stated that on Saturday morning Chief Dray Swicord self-reported to Jarrett that he had been charged with a DUI on Friday night. Swicord was in his personal vehicle in Ivey when he was stopped by a trooper and charged.
Jarrett said Swicord has been placed on leave with pay “subject to receiving more specific details and information regarding this incident, particularly the results of the pending blood test.”
The city attorney has been instructed to further investigate the incident and report back to Jarrett. Major John Davis, head of the uniform patrol division, has been appointed acting chief.
According to the city’s website, Swicord has been with the department since 1986 and has served as chief since 2012. He could not be reached for comment.
Comments